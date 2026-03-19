Germany sets mid-April deadline for troubled fighter project with France
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BERLIN, March 19 - The German government has set a mid-April deadline for reaching an agreement with France on the crisis-hit FCAS fighter programme, a government official said on Thursday.
"Germany and France have agreed on a final attempt at mediation between the industries, to be carried out by experts," the official said.
"Due to the upcoming decisions on the federal budget, a result must be reached by mid-April," they added.
The news comes after French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met late Wednesday ahead of a March 19-20 EU leaders' summit.
Plans to develop a futuristic air combat system together with Spain are hanging by a thread amid a public dispute over control between France's Dassault Aviation and Airbus, which represents Germany and Spain in the 100-billion-euro project.
Macron co-launched the project with then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2017, with Spain joining later. REUTERS