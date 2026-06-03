Germany sees window opening for EU-Russia dialogue, E3 seen as key

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BERLIN, June 3 - A German official said on Wednesday that a window for dialogue is slowly opening between Russia and Europe on Ukraine, and it is essential to establish a format that is as effective as possible while also perceived by Europeans as legitimate.

The official added that there are strong indications the E3 Group - Germany, France and Britain - will continue to play an important role in this regard.

Advances by Russian forces have slowed this year, and Ukrainian troops are increasing pressure on the battlefield and through an intensified campaign of long-range strikes inside Russia, including in St Petersburg on Wednesday ahead of President Vladimir Putin's annual economic forum.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff has said that agreeing a deal to end the war by winter was a "realistic" outcome.

The German official said recent fighting indicates the dialogue process is likely to take months, rather than weeks, and that it was key to ensure they were conducted in full agreement with Ukraine.

Coordination - instead of competition - with the United States, whose brokered talks have stalled as Washington focuses on Iran, must also remain a guiding principle, said the official.

Germany and European governments have rejected a suggestion by Russian President Vladimir Putin that former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder could represent them in possible future talks with Moscow . REUTERS