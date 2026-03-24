Germany says two people arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia

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March 24 - German prosecutors said on Tuesday that two people had been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, gathering intelligence on an individual who was supplying drones and related components to Ukraine.

Sergey N., a Ukrainian national, was arrested in Spain, while Alla S., a Romanian national, was arrested in Germany, a statement by prosecutors said, redacting the full names of the suspects in accordance with German privacy laws.

"From December 2025, Sergey N. spied on a person in Germany on behalf of a Russian intelligence service. This person was supplying drones and related components to Ukraine," the statement said, citing the accusations in the arrest warrant.

"To this end, the accused gathered information online and filmed the target's workplace. When Sergey N. moved to Spain, Alla S. took over his assignment no later than March 2026," it added. REUTERS