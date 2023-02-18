Germany’s Scholz reverses roles on tanks for Ukraine

MUNICH, Germany - Just weeks ago, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was under fire for having failed to approve the delivery of Leopard battle tanks. Now however, it’s full speed ahead.

On Friday, the German leader urged allies with stocks to send them now, as efforts to equip Ukraine with the powerful weapons stalled.

“Those who can send such battle tanks should really do so now,” Mr Scholz told the Munich Security Conference, adding he would be “intensively campaigning” for allies to move on the issue.

Calls for Germany to deliver its Leopard tanks had reached fever pitch in January.

For weeks, Mr Scholz had insisted that Germany would not go it alone on the issue, and Berlin underlined that they were not the only countries who were reluctant.

As pressure mounted, with Poland, for one, threatening to go ahead even without obtaining the required permission from Berlin for the German-made vehicles, Mr Scholz finally relented.

Germany promised to itself send a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks, with the aim of assembling along with allies two tank battalions for Ukraine – which would come to about 30 each battalion.

But Ukraine is seeking 300 armoured vehicles in all.

But after the initial fanfare and relief at Berlin’s decision, subsequent talks with Nato partners have struggled to make up the numbers for a full battalion of the more modern A6 tanks.

Faltering

On Wednesday, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius admitted that allies had only mustered “half a battalion” of A6s so far – including the 14 from Germany itself and three from Portugal.

Another battalion would be made up of older A4 tanks, with Poland as the main contributor and Norway and Canada contributing smaller numbers.

Beyond that, commitments were faltering.

Switzerland, Greece, Turkey and Denmark have ruled out providing Leopard 2s.

Nato candidate Sweden has not ruled it out, but it has not made a firm commitment either.

Fellow Nato candidate Finland has signalled it would join the “tank coalition” in some manner – but perhaps by training Ukrainian troops rather than providing hardware.