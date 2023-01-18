Germany’s Scholz in talks with allies about sending tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he is in talks with allies over potentially supplying heavy tanks to Ukraine, but cautioned that any announcements would have to come in lockstep with others.

“I am always thinking about the situation,” Mr Scholz said, in an interview on Tuesday with Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait.

“We always act together with our allies and friends – we never go alone.”

Mr Scholz has been under pressure from allies to send German-made heavy Leopard battle tanks to Kyiv in the event that fighting intensifies in the spring. The Chancellor has been criticised for his cautiousness as he held back from supplying heavy weapons, arguing that would risk provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin into escalating his conflict in Ukraine.

The Chancellor won some respite earlier this month, with an agreement to send 40 Marder combat vehicles and a Patriot air-defence system to Ukraine as part of a joint announcement with the US.

Yet, the calls for more powerful Leopard tanks have continued.

“We are supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary with all the means that we can use,” Mr Scholz said, adding that the aim is to “avoid that this is going to be a war between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation”.

The UK on Saturday became the first country to confirm it will send its battle tanks to Ukraine, and European officials who deal with Berlin have said they expect Germany to follow suit in the near future.