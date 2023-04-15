Germany’s Rheinmetall suffers cyber attack, military business not affected

State prosecutors in Cologne said they were investigating the attack on German defence company and automotive supplier Rheinmetall. PHOTO: AFP
DUESSELDORF, Germany - Rheinmetall suffered a cyber attack to the division of its business dealing with industrial customers, mostly in the automotive sector, the company said on Friday, adding its military division was unaffected.

“Rheinmetall is currently investigating the extent of the damage, and is in close contact with the relevant authorities,” a spokesman said.

State prosecutors in Cologne said they were investigating the attack, declining to provide further details.

Spiegel, which reported the attack earlier on Friday, said that its origins were unknown. REUTERS

