Germany rethinks energy mix amid gas squeeze

A combined heat and power plant, in the Walsum district of Duisburg, Germany. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
43 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - One of Germany's biggest electricity generating companies has announced that it will delay phasing out a key coal-fired power station and may even restart it, as Russia's decision to cut gas supplies threatens Europe's biggest economy with widespread energy shortages this winter.

A half-century-old coal power plant shut down earlier this year "will not be dismantled for the time being", RWE said in its corporate annual report released yesterday, adding that it is "keeping the door open for this unit to be restarted".

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top