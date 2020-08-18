Germany records most new coronavirus cases in almost four months

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly four months, and the infection rate held above the key threshold of 1.0.

There were 1,693 new infections in the 24 hours through Tuesday (Aug 18) morning, the most since April 25 and bringing the total to 226,700, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of daily cases reached almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic at the end of March and in early April. There was one coronavirus fatality, taking the overall number of deaths to 9,236.

Countries across Europe are tightening restrictions on public life again in an effort to prevent summer partying and travel from spreading the virus. In Germany, there have been a number of outbreaks in recent weeks in settings such as larger family events and leisure activities, as well as in educational and professional facilities.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a meeting of her CDU party in Berlin on Monday that rising infections are a concern, though manageable, and there is currently no scope for loosening restrictions.

Germany's reproduction factor - or R value - dropped to 1.11 on Monday, from 1.21 the previous day, the latest report by the RKI public health institute showed. That means 100 infected people are estimated to spread the disease to around 111 others. The government is trying to keep the infection rate below 1.0 to prevent a fresh surge in infections.