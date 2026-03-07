Straitstimes.com header logo

Germany pulls further troops out of Middle East

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

BERLIN, March 6 - Germany has pulled additional Bundeswehr troops out of the Middle East, a military spokesman told Reuters on Friday, the seventh day of a U.S.–Israeli war on Iran that has convulsed the region.

Soldiers deployed with the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon are being withdrawn due to the security situation, the spokesperson said after the Bundeswehr already sharply reduced its presence in Erbil in northern Iraq.

The RND newspaper network, which first reported the news, said that German troops stationed in Bahrain had already returned home, and preparations for withdrawals from Kuwait were underway. The spokesperson declined to comment on this.

The RND report also said that soldiers and staff from the German embassy in Baghdad were being relocated to Jordan. The foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters on the move.

Roughly 500 German soldiers are deployed across the region, mainly in Iraq and Jordan. Officials have recently moved personnel out of camps and reduced some contingents amid heightened security risks. REUTERS

See more on

Middle East

Germany

Iraq

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.