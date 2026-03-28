Germany probes TV star’s ex-husband amid sexualised deepfakes uproar

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TV personality Collien Fernandes found out that hundreds of fake pornographic images of her were circulating on the internet.

BERLIN - German prosecutors said on March 27 they have revived a probe into the ex-husband of a prominent TV personality, after claims that he spread AI-generated pornographic images of her triggered a national outcry.

The allegations from Ms Collien Fernandes, 44, have sparked intense media debate about the “digital violence” increasingly perpetrated on the internet, mostly against women.

News weekly Der Spiegel first reported last week on the case of Ms Fernandes, who spoke of her shock at discovering that hundreds of fake pornographic images of her had been circulating on the internet.

She later started to suspect they had been created by artificial intelligence and shared by her former partner, fellow actor Christian Ulmen, 50, via fake social media accounts that appeared to be hers, she said.

The prosecutor’s office in the northern city of Itzehoe said it was re-opening a probe into Ms Fernandes’ ex-husband after evaluating Der Spiegel’s reporting.

An earlier investigation was suspended in June 2025 due to insufficient information.

“The investigation in the previously closed case has been reopened,” the office said in a statement. “This proceeding concerns the allegation of stalking.”

Stalking can carry a jail term of up to three years.

Mr Ulmen is reported to have previously denied the claims.

Ms Fernandes has also filed a legal complaint against him in Spain, where the couple had lived together on the island of Mallorca before they separated in 2025, according to reports.

The government has responded to the outcry by pledging to introduce laws to punish the creation and distribution of sexualised deepfakes.

A petition offering support to Fernandes and demanding the government take action to crack down on digital violence against women has received more than 280,000 signatures. AFP