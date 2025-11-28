Germany pressing Belgium on frozen Russian assets

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Nov 28 he is pressing the Belgian government to come to an agreement with the EU to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine.

The European Commission and multiple EU member states want to use immobilised Russian central bank assets to provide Kyiv with loans.

But Belgium, which hosts international deposit organisation Euroclear, fears such a move could expose it to crippling legal and financial reprisals from Moscow.

Speaking at a press conference alongside his Slovenian counterpart Robert Golob, Mr Merz said: “We must do everything we can to bring this war to an end, and the use of Russian assets is, in my opinion, an appropriate instrument.”

He said that he was in contact with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on the issue.

“I understand his concerns. He has good arguments, but we also have good arguments about reaching our common goal,” he said.

“We are looking for a joint solution with the Belgian state, and also with Euroclear, so that we can decide on this within the EU with the widest consensus possible.”

EU leaders have proposed using the Russian assets to provide Kyiv with a €140 billion (S$200 billion) loan to plug looming budget black holes.

Out of €235 billion worth of such assets in the EU as a whole, around €210 billion are held by Euroclear.

Mr Merz underlined the urgent need to apply “maximum pressure” on Russia and dismissed threats of reprisals from Moscow.

Such pronouncements from Moscow are “a repeated ritual,” Mr Merz said: “We will not be swayed by them.” AFP