BERLIN – Germany opened its first joint drone defence centre combining state and federal capabilities on Dec 17, part ‍of ​efforts to close gaps and provide ‍better protection against the growing threat of espionage and sabotage , said ​the ​interior ministry.

Federal and state authorities are working hand in hand, pooling their expertise and sharing situational awareness, said ‍Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.

“This will increase our speed and accuracy ​in the fight ⁠against hybrid threats, sabotage and targeted provocations,” he added while visiting the centre in Berlin.

Drones suspected of being operated by Russia have been ​spotted across Europe, disrupting airspace operations and forcing countries to scramble ‌NATO jets to ward off ​what is seen as hybrid warfare.

The Kremlin has said that there was no reason to blame Russia.

Until the German centre’s creation, drone detection and countermeasures had been fragmented among various authorities.

Now, federal and state police bodies and ‍the German armed forces work together at the 24-hour ​centre, called GDAZ, to respond quickly and in a coordinated ​manner to security threats.

However, the decision-making powers ‌of each of the participating authorities remain unaffected. REUTERS