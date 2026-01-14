Straitstimes.com header logo

Germany open to deepening ties with Syrian government, says Berlin

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Military vehicles drive along a road, as Syrian state agency, SANA, reported on Wednesday that the Syrian army sent reinforcements from Latakia to \"Deir Hafer front\", amid escalating tensions and threats from the Syrian government to launch an offensive against Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in Latakia, Syria, January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Karam al-Masri

Military vehicles drive along a road, as Syrian state agency, SANA, reported on Wednesday that the Syrian army sent reinforcements from Latakia to \"Deir Hafer front\", amid escalating tensions and threats from the Syrian government to launch an offensive against Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in Latakia, Syria, January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Karam al-Masri

Follow topic:

BERLIN, Jan 14 - Germany is open to deepening relations with the new Syrian government, a German government spokesperson said, adding that Berlin is closely monitoring the situation in the country.

"The German government is, of course, open to deepening relations and a fresh start with the new Syrian government," said the spokesperson at regular government press conference.

The spokesperson added that Berlin is closely monitoring the situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo, where deadly clashes broke out recently, also in close consultation with Damascus.

"The situation in Syria is such that it needs to be reassessed almost daily," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't want to give a new assessment of a specific situation at this moment. But I think we will have the opportunity to discuss this in more detail in the coming days."

Germany's Bild newspaper, citing security and government source, reported on Tuesday that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected to visit Berlin early next week. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.