Germany makes Covid-19 quarantine voluntary from May 1

Isolation remains "strongly recommended". PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
6 min ago

BERLIN (AFP) - Germany will no longer impose compulsory quarantines on people infected with the coronavirus from May 1, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Monday (April 4).

Isolation remains "strongly recommended", said Lauterbach, but he added that it will from next month be done "on a voluntary basis".

"The current rules work but (it) is not necessary in the long term," he said.

The only exceptions are employees of medical institutions, who must continue to isolate for five days if they catch the virus, he said.

Infection numbers in Germany remain high, but with most cases reported to be mild, hospitals have not been overwhelmed.

As a result, Europe's biggest economy has relaxed coronavirus curbs, lifting a requirement to wear masks in shops or schools.

An initial drive by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government for compulsory vaccinations has also petered out.

As a proposal to introduce mandatory jabs for over-18s was unlikely to win a majority in parliament, the government committee working on the plan has scaled down its ambitions to look at compulsory vaccinations for over-50s.

More On This Topic
Germany reports another record Covid-19 incidence
Germany in new Covid-19 'critical' situation with cases soaring to new records
Related Stories
S'pore eases Covid-19 rules: All you need to know
askST: What do we know about the Covid-19 BA.2 Omicron sub-variant?
A tale of three cities: How Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong fight Covid-19
US top expert Fauci predicts rise in Covid-19 cases in country
Europe is getting caught by a Covid-19 resurgence after rushed easing of restrictions
WHO on anniversary of Covid-19 pandemic declaration: We warned you earlier
Will we need more booster shots? What's known so far about 'Deltacron'?
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
What not to eat when you are down with Covid-19
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top