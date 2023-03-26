Germany faces travel chaos amid Lufthansa snags, strike

FRANKFURT – German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa said it cancelled some flights on Sunday due to technical issues, just hours before a major strike threatened to force most of the country’s air and rail services into a standstill.

The cancellation and delays at Lufthansa were caused by technical problems at external service providers, affecting check-in and boarding in Frankfurt, the carrier said on Sunday, adding that the issues have been mostly resolved.

Lufthansa said it will offer alternative connections and rebookings on trains.

That might be easier said than done as the Verdi union and the EVG transport and railway union are planning industrial action that will begin at midnight and last for 24 hours, with both expecting severe disruption to travel, according to a statement.

Verdi is demanding a 10.5 per cent wage rise for public sector workers.

Major airports including Frankfurt will not operate on Monday. Frankfurt Airport advised passengers changing planes to avoid the hub. Long-distance, regional and local trains operated by Deutsche Bahn and other railway will also come to a standstill, EVG said.

Verdi Hamburg said on Saturday that it has made agreements with all affected companies in order to guarantee safe passage in the event of accidents, emergency landings or medical or patient transport.

European workers in public service roles have staged repeated walkouts in recent weeks, demanding better pay amid record inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform has prompted violent clashes.

The disruptions to French and German airports in particular hit the industry ahead of a peak travel period, with the Easter holiday approaching and travellers returning in droves after years of Covid-19 restrictions. BLOOMBERG