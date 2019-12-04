Germany expels two Russian diplomats over Berlin murder probe

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - Germany expelled two Russian diplomats in response to what it says is a lack of cooperation by Moscow in the investigation of the killing of a Georgian man in Berlin.

The Foreign Ministry cited Germany's federal prosecutor, who on Wednesday (Dec 4) took over the probe. There are sufficient indications that the victim was killed either on the order of an agency of the Russian federation or the Chechen republic, the office of the German Federal Prosecutor said in a statement.

The brazen hit-job took place in broad daylight on Aug 23, a short walk from Chancellor Angela Merkel's office. An ethnic Chechen with a Georgian passport was gunned down by an assailant who approached from behind on a bicycle in a public park in Berlin's Moabit district. The gunman, a Russian citizen, was apprehended soon after and has refused to talk to investigators, according to multiple media reports.