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Germany deports Afghan without criminal record for first time since Taliban takeover

BERLIN, July 28 - Germany has deported an Afghan national without a criminal record for the first time since the Taliban returned to power, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Tuesday.

• According to Dobrindt, the man had become liable for deportation after exhausting his asylum claim.

• He had attempted to settle in another European country but was found to be living there illegally. After being transferred back to Germany, he was deported to Afghanistan.

• The man was among 31 Afghan men deported by plane on Tuesday. The other 30 had criminal convictions.

• Deportations to Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover in 2021 remain controversial, given concerns over human rights and the treatment of returnees.

• Since the resumption of deportations to Afghanistan in 2024, Germany has returned over 200 people. According to human rights group Amnesty International, at least one was killed following deportation. REUTERS