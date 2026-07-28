Straitstimes.com header logo

Germany deports Afghan without criminal record for first time since Taliban takeover

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BERLIN, July 28 - Germany has deported an Afghan national without a criminal record for the first time since the Taliban returned to power, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Tuesday.

• According to Dobrindt, the man had become liable for deportation after exhausting his asylum claim.

• He had attempted to settle in another European country but was found to be living there illegally. After being transferred back to Germany, he was deported to Afghanistan.

• The man was among 31 Afghan men deported by plane on Tuesday. The other 30 had criminal convictions.

• Deportations to Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover in 2021 remain controversial, given concerns over human rights and the treatment of returnees.

• Since the resumption of deportations to Afghanistan in 2024, Germany has returned over 200 people. According to human rights group Amnesty International, at least one was killed following deportation. REUTERS

See more on

Germany

Human rights

Taliban

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.