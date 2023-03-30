Germany commits to billions in military aid for Ukraine

BERLIN - Germany agreed on Wednesday to give billions of euros of new military aid to Ukraine in the coming years to bolster Kyiv’s fight back against Russia.

Berlin has shifted away from a traditionally pacifist stance since Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine last year, becoming one of Kyiv’s biggest military backers.

Parliament’s budget committee gave the green light for about €8 billion (S$11 billion) to be spent on directly purchasing weapons and equipment for Ukraine.

Around €12 billion in total will be released related to the Ukraine conflict over the next decade or so.

The other €4 billion will go to the German military to replenish stocks.

The Bundeswehr was already underfunded before the war in Ukraine, and the situation has worsened as Berlin rushes cutting-edge gear to Kyiv.

The news represents a “very important step with which we make it clear that we are supporting Ukraine in the long term in its fight against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” said German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

The agreement will allow supplies including armoured vehicles, tanks, and ammunition to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming years, according to a statement from the minister.