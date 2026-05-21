Germany charges two with plotting to kill Jewish leaders for Iran

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FRANKFURT, May 21 - German federal prosecutors said they brought criminal charges against a Danish and an Afghan national suspected of helping to plot the killing of prominent leaders of Jewish organisations in Germany on behalf of Iran.

The defendants, identified only as Danish national Ali S. and Afghan national Tawab M. in line with German data privacy laws, face charges of involvement in attempted murder.

Ali S. is accused of working for the intelligence service of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, and maintained close ties with their special unit, the Quds Force, the statement said.

The prosecutors said that in early 2025 he was tasked with gathering information on the President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, and the Chairman of the German-Israeli Society, Volker Beck.

He was also instructed to spy on two Jewish grocers in Berlin, they added.

"All of this was intended to facilitate the planning of murder and arson attacks in Germany," the prosecutors said.

Reuters could not immediately contact lawyers for the suspects.

German and Danish authorities said in July last year that a Danish national had been arrested in Denmark on suspicion of spying for Iran by collecting information on Jewish sites and individuals in Berlin. REUTERS