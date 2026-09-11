Germany charges seven suspected Hamas members over planned attack

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BERLIN, Sept 11 - German federal prosecutors have charged seven suspected Hamas members in Berlin with membership in a foreign terrorist organisation and preparing an attack, including by procuring weapons, they said on Friday.

German security forces have repeatedly warned that since the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, various militant groups have called for violence against Jews in Germany.

German domestic intelligence has said the foiled plot shows that Hamas or affiliated individuals are attempting to "establish clandestine logistical networks in Germany for procuring weapons and planning attacks."

Prosecutors said on Friday that the men acted on orders from senior Hamas figures and secured a fully automatic rifle, 13 pistols and more than 700 rounds of ammunition for a planned attack in Germany or Austria in early October 2025 for the second anniversary of Hamas' attacks on Israel.

The attacks were meant to target Israeli representatives, Jews or pro-Israel individuals, they added.

All suspects remain in custody. REUTERS