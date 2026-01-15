Germany cautions flights over Iran as Lufthansa rejigs Middle East operations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BERLIN - Germany issued a new directive cautioning the country’s airlines from entering Iranian airspace, Flightradar24 said on Jan 14, shortly after Lufthansa rejigged its flight operations across the Middle East amid escalating tensions in the region.

Lufthansa said on Jan 14 that it would bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice while it would only operate day flights to Tel Aviv and Amman from Jan 14 until Jan 19. Some flights could also be cancelled as a result of these actions, it added in a statement.

Nationwide anti-government protests in Iran started over economic hardships at the end of December 2025 and have spiralled over the past month with several protesters reported killed while authorities moved to black out the internet to curb growing unrest.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in support of protesters in Iran. Iran’s protests follow bouts of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East which have elevated tensions across the region.

The situation has spiked volatility in markets. Investors have piled into safe havens such as gold and the dollar.

The German airline group said in its statement that affected passengers would be automatically rebooked and proactively contacted and added that crews flying into Israel and Amman would fly back directly without an overnight stay on site.

Separately, Italian carrier ITA Airways, in which Lufthansa Group is now a major shareholder, said that it would similarly suspend night flights to Tel Aviv until Jan 20.

Airline operators like flydubai and Turkish Airlines have cancelled multiple flights to Iran in the past week. REUTERS