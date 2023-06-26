Germany bolsters troop pledge to Lithuania to deter Russia

MUNICH - Germany is preparing to station a permanent brigade of about 4,000 troops in Lithuania as Nato reassesses the potential threat Russia poses to the alliance’s eastern flank.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius made the announcement during a Nato training exercise in Lithuania on Monday.

It followed months of pressure from Lithuanian officials, who have lobbied for a stronger stance to prevent Russian aggression.

Germany had earlier planned on stationing troops in its own territory and rotating them to the Baltic country.

The move would add to a wider revamp of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s defence posture in the east, and reflects Baltic concerns that Moscow may try to claw back the territory Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia regained after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Lithuania is particularly vulnerable, wedged between the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus, which has agreed to station Russian tactical nuclear weapons on its territory.

“This will be a considerable effort,” Mr Pistorius told reporters alongside his Lithuanian counterpart, Mr Arvydas Anusauskas. “That’s why we’ve agreed to build up a brigade step by step.”

The uncertainty over Russia following the mutiny by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin against Mr Vladimir Putin’s military leadership added a sense of urgency.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the fallout, including Wagner units potentially moving into neighbouring Belarus, impacted the region’s security.

Mr Pistorius said the situation in Russia “seems to be very unstable.”

Lithuania will also invest €240 million (S$354 million) in military infrastructure and mobility through 2025 to accommodate the brigade.

Mr Pistorius and senior Nato officials are visiting Lithuania to watch Germany’s Griffin Storm exercise, which took place at a training ground about 20km from the border with Belarus and simulates an attack from an enemy from the north.

The manoeuvre was designed to reinforce Berlin’s pledge until now that it would rapidly deploy a full-fledged brigade to the Baltics in an emergency – a complex operation that would be alleviated by a permanent presence.