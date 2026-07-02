Germany backs compulsory reservist training to strengthen armed forces

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A soldier with the German armed forces giving a demonstration during a military open day in Unna, Germany, on June 6.

BERLIN - The German government on July 1 approved a draft law that would allow the mandatory call-up of military reservists for training as part of plans to boost troops and increase its ability to defend itself amid a more aggressive Russia.

Germany aims to double its reserve pool by the middle of the next decade to at least 200,000 members in addition to a target of at least 260,000 active duty soldiers.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has repeatedly warned that Germany must become “war-ready” and improve its ability to mobilise forces rapidly in the event of a major European conflict.

A key point is the abolishment of a requirement for both the reservist and the employer to agree to be called up for training. In return, the military plans to increase the attractiveness of reserve service and give employers a longer notice period.

The Bill is intended to ensure reservists remain trained and rapidly available should NATO require Germany to mobilise forces quickly. The defence ministry argues that reliance on voluntary participation is no longer sufficient given the security situation in Europe.

The Parliament is set to consider the draft after the summer recess, with the ministry expecting the law to come into effect at the start of 2027.

The German reservists association positively assessed the draft law after it was unveiled in May.

However, German business lobby DIHK said firms should be given at least three months’ notice, versus the foreseen eight weeks. REUTERS