Germany approves sale of 100 howitzers to Ukraine: Report

A photo from Feb 14, 2022, shows a tank with mounted howitzers in Munster, western Germany. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
9 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Germany has approved the sale of 100 tank howitzers worth 1.7 billion euros (S$2.4 billion) to Ukraine, magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing a spokesperson for manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

The company has already started manufacturing the howitzers, the Panzerhaubitze 2000 model, the full run of which which will take several years to complete, Spiegel said.

It added that it was not yet clear when the first of the howitzers could be delivered.

Ukraine has pleaded for the West to send more and better artillery as the country runs out of ammunition for its existing Soviet-era arsenal, which is dwarfed by Russia's.

More On This Topic
Ukraine uses weapons from the West to strike deep within Russian-controlled areas
How a military base in Illinois helps keep weapons flowing to Ukraine

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top