Germany announces record $3.9b in weapons aid to Ukraine

BERLIN – Germany on Saturday announced €2.7 billion (S$3.9 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, its biggest such package yet since Russia’s invasion, and pledged further support for Kyiv for as long as necessary.

The package includes 30 Leopard 1 tanks, 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, more than 200 reconnaissance drones and four Iris-T anti-aircraft systems, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

“We all wish for a speedy end to this terrible and illegal war… Unfortunately, this is not yet foreseeable. Therefore, Germany will provide any help it can – as long as it takes,” German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

“Thank you to our allies,” Mr Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote in a post on Telegram confirming the package.

Ukraine has pressed its allies for long-range weapons, jets and ammunition before a counter-offensive expected in the coming weeks or months. The German package also includes 18 howitzers.

Germany was initially reluctant to provide heavy arms to Ukraine to help it counter Russia’s invasion, fearing it might escalate the fight. But Berlin agreed in January to send Leopard tanks, and said it would work with allies to send more. REUTERS