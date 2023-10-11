Germany announces new defense aid package for Ukraine worth $1.1 billion

FRANKFURT - Germany on Tuesday unveiled a fresh support package for Ukraine worth around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), its defence ministry said, adding the programme covered air defense, weapons and ground vehicles.

"Germany will continue to support Ukraine with what it needs most urgently - air defence, ammunition and tanks," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"With this new 'winter package' we are further increasing the operational readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces in the coming months." REUTERS

