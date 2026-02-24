Germans face travel chaos as transport workers prepare to strike

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

It is the second such strike in a matter of weeks, after a walkout at the start of February paralysed public transport.

FRANKFURT - Public transport workers across Germany will stage a 48-hour strike from Feb 27 as talks over pay and conditions stall, a union said, potentially sparking travel chaos for millions.

The Verdi union, negotiating on behalf of about 100,000 workers, said on Feb 24 that it had decided to ramp up pressure on the local authorities after making little progress in annual negotiations.

The industrial action is likely to impact local buses, trams and trains in towns and cities across most of Germany on Feb 27, with the strike extending into Saturday in many places. But nationwide railway, road or air services are expected to run as usual.

“Our colleagues urgently need relief – and employers need a clear signal that we are determined to fight for our demands,” said Verdi deputy chair Christine Behle.

The lack of progress after four rounds of talks was “more than disappointing”, she said in a statement.

“Employers still don’t seem to understand that public transport services cannot continue to function in the long term if we don’t make decisive improvements to working conditions now.”

Verdi is negotiating on behalf of employees at about 150 public transport operators in all German states as well as major cities like Berlin and Hamburg.

The union is demanding higher bonuses for night and weekend work, a reduction in weekly working hours and longer rest periods.

In some states, the union is also calling for salary increases of around 10 per cent.

In January there were walkouts in other parts of the public sector, including universities and schools, in protest at issues ranging from staff shortages to stagnating wages. AFP