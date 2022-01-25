German woman in dock over joining ISIS in Syria as teenager

BERLIN (AFP) - A German woman who travelled to Syria as a 15-year-old to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) goes on trial on Tuesday (Jan 25) accused of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity.

Leonora Messing, now aged 21, is in the dock in the eastern German city of Halle on suspicion that she and her ISIS husband enslaved a Yazidi woman in Syria in 2015.

During the course of the trial scheduled to last until at least mid-May and being held behind closed doors, Messing will also face charges of membership of a terrorist organisation and weapons law violations.

The high-profile case has prompted soul searching in Germany about how a teenage girl from a small town became radicalised and joined the terrorist cause.

Messing ran away from her home for the ISIS-controlled part of Syria in March 2015.

After reaching Raqa, then the de facto capital of ISIS in Syria, she became the third wife of a German national originally from that region.

Messing's father, a baker from the German village of Breitenbach, only learned his daughter had converted to a radical brand of Islam by opening her abandoned computer and reading her journal after her disappearance.

Six days after she vanished, her father received a message informing him his daughter "chose Allah and Islam" and that she had "arrived in the caliphate".

"She was a good student," her father, Mr Maik Messing, told regional broadcaster MDR in 2019.

"She used to go to a retirement home to read to the elderly. She took part in carnival as a majorette. That was when a lot of the people we know saw her for the last time."

Messing had been living a double life and was visiting, apparently without her parents' knowledge, a mosque in the western city of Frankfurt that was in the crosshairs of Germany's domestic intelligence service.

She is among the more than 1,150 who left Germany from 2011 for Syria and Iraq, according to government findings.

Her case has attracted particular scrutiny due to her young age, and because her father agreed to be followed for four years by a team of reporters from public broadcaster NDR.