German tabloid Bild replacing range of editorial jobs with AI

Germany’s Bild tabloid is planning to replace a range of editorial jobs with artificial intelligence, according to a report in The Guardian.

It is part of a €100 million (S$147 million) cost-cutting programme, the paper told its staff on Monday.

Bild is also reorganising its regional newspaper business, and hundreds of redundancies are expected.

It is the biggest-selling newspaper in Europe and is known for its sensationalist and highly politicised reporting.

In an e-mail to staff, the paper’s owner, publisher Axel Springer, said roles such as editors and print production staff “will no longer exist as they do today”.

“Current structural changes are leading to job cuts. We are moving away from products, projects and ways of doing things which will never again be profitable,” the e-mail said.

In February, chief executive Mathias Döpfner said the publisher was to be a “purely digital media company”.

He said AI tools like ChatGPT could “make independent journalism better than it ever was, or replace it”.

AI would be better at aggregating information, and only publishers who create “the best original content”, such as investigative journalism and original commentary, would survive, Mr Döpfner said.

Bild has no figures for the number of jobs that AI might replace.

But on Monday, the paper said it will cut about 200 jobs and close about one-third of its regional editions across the country.

Bild said it would aim to avoid forced redundancies where possible.

Sales of Bild have fallen from 4.5 million about 20 years ago to just over a million in 2022, according to The Guardian.