German resort town's rift over Russian oligarch resonates across country

FRANKFURT (REUTERS) - A German politician who mobilised a protest against a now-sanctioned Russian resident of his resort town has attracted a following, but also angry e-mails and a threatening phone call.

This mirrors Germany's ambivalence to becoming a sanctuary for wealth in a culture that cherishes privacy but that critics say has allowed the mega-rich to squirrel away assets in secrecy.

And, while Britain, France, Italy and Spain have seized yachts and other property since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent imposition of sanctions on influential Russians, Germany appears to have sat on its hands.

"For years, Germany has been a magnet for dirty money from all over the world. For too long, we did not look closely enough, and now we are suffering the consequences," Ms Lisa Paus, a member of Germany's Parliament, said.

A government task force to enforce sanctions is just getting off the ground. Germany's uneasy relationship with oligarchs has shone an uncomfortable spotlight on the Bavarian lakeside community around Tegernsee, where locals and officials say at least three homes belong to Uzbekistan-born businessman Alisher Usmanov.

Mr Usmanov, who has interests in mining and telecommunications and a net worth that Britain estimates at more than US$18 billion (S$24.4 billion), was described by the European Union as a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin" when it imposed sanctions on him.

His holding company USM, whose website describes Mr Usmanov as an entrepreneur, investor and "one of the world's most generous philanthropists", did not respond to requests for comment. Two other companies he owns did not respond.

Mr Thomas Tomaschek, a member of the council of Rottach-Egern on Tegernsee's southern tip, this month called a demonstration to say Mr Usmanov was no longer welcome, even though restaurants, carpenters and hoteliers had profited from his presence.

The event attracted 300 people, representing prominent members of all parties in a town of 5,000, but also a backlash.

Mr Tomaschek says he received an e-mail saying "shame on you" for demonstrating "against a Russian who clearly lives as a private person in Rottach-Egern".

Another wrote: "Should anyone who has shaken Putin's hand be deprived of assets in Germany?"

A caller screamed "Nazi pig" down the phone, prompting him to file a complaint and to remove an axe for chopping wood from his doorstep in case someone violent appeared.

The local police confirmed it was investigating.