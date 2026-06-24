Train service resumes after nationwide IT disruption fixed: German railway operator

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FRANKFURT/MUNICH/BERLIN - Train service across Germany resumed early on June 24 after a nationwide disruption of the digital railway radio system was fixed, operator Deutsche Bahn said in a statement.

“Our IT experts have been working non-stop to resolve the issue - and have succeeded,” a spokesperson for the company said, adding services were now gradually resuming.

Earlier, Deutsche Bahn had stopped all trains, citing an outage affecting the Global System for Mobile Communications for Railways, GSM-R, the main communication tool between train drivers and traffic control centres.

Deutsche Bahn said services might still be limited, and that it would issue taxi and hotel vouchers to passengers and offer replacement transport where possible.

Deutsche Bahn did not disclose the cause of the incident. REUTERS