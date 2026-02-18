Straitstimes.com header logo

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn hit by cyberattack

BERLIN A cyberattack against Germany’s state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn briefly disrupted ticketing systems and timetable information services this week, the company disclosed on Feb 18.

The distributed denial-of-service attack caused problems with the railway’s website and its widely used DB Navigator app on the afternoon of Feb 17.

The website and app issues were mostly resolved by that evening, but resurfaced again on the morning of Feb 18.

Deutsche Bahn is Germany’s dominant rail service, operating both passenger and cargo trains, as well as suburban commuter railways in many cities.

“Our defensive measures were effective in minimising the impact on our customers,” Deutsche Bahn said.

The company has been in contact with Germany’s BSI cybersecurity authorities, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said on Feb 18, adding that she could provide few additional details about the attack. AFP

