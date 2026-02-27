German rail operator and union reach wage agreement, averting strikes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Employees with flags standing in front of parked buses at a bus depot during the strike in Berlin, Germany, on Feb 27, 2026.

BERLIN – Germany’s railway operator Deutsche Bahn and the GDL train drivers’ union reached a wage agreement on Feb 27 , averting strikes that had threatened to hit passenger and freight transport at a sensitive moment for the state-owned operator.

A GDL spokesperson confirmed the deal early on Feb 27 , saying details would be presented later in the day.

Deutsche Bahn also confirmed the breakthrough, which follows months of tense talks over pay and working conditions for around 10,000 staff covered by the union’s contracts.

The GDL had pushed a 40-point catalogue of demands, including an overall wage increase of up to 8 per cent, improved allowances, better terms for trainers and enhanced company pension bonuses.

The agreement marks an early test for new Deutsche Bahn CEO Evelyn Palla, who is seeking to hand greater responsibility to operating units as the rail group battles heavy losses and a potential breakup of its cargo division, DB Cargo. REUTERS