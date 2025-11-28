German president visits Guernica, site of 1937 Nazi bombing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier addresses the Bundestag during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the lower house of parliament in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2025. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

MADRID - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday became the first German head of state to visit Guernica, the Basque town devastated by a Nazi air raid during Spain's civil war in one of the first modern air bombings of civilians.

Accompanied by Spain's King Felipe and Basque regional president Imanol Pradales, Steinmeier laid a wreath draped with a German flag at a cemetery housing a mausoleum built in 1973 for hundreds of victims of the bombings.

Steinmeier, his wife Elke Büdenbender, and King Felipe shook hands before the ceremony with two survivors of the bombing, Crucita Etxabe and Mari Carmen Aguirre. Born in 1930, the two women were under seven when the air raid struck.

Speaking at a gala dinner hosted by the king and his wife, Queen Letizia, in Madrid on Wednesday, Steinmeier said Germans bear "a heavy burden of guilt in Guernica" and called the memory of the attack "a warning to stand up for peace, freedom and the protection of human rights".

"It is very important to me that we – and I am deliberately addressing this sentence to my compatriots in Germany – do not forget what happened back then. This crime was committed by Germans," Steinmeier said.

FAR-RIGHT RESURGENCE

The visit comes as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) tops some nationwide polls and is expected to perform strongly in five state elections next year, fuelling debate about the limits of political cooperation with the party.

Steinmeier, who as president is expected to stand above day-to-day party politics, ruffled feathers this month within the party when he warned of a growing danger from right-wing extremist forces.

Hitler's Condor Legion bombed the historic city of Guernica on April 26, 1937 in support of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's army in what Luftwaffe chief Hermann Goering later told the Nuremberg trials was "an opportunity to put my young air force to the test".

Historians have accused successive German governments since World War Two, as well as representatives of the armed forces, of playing down the attack, and an official apology was offered to the Basque people by then German President Roman Herzog only in 1997.

Earlier on his three-day visit to Spain, President Steinmeier and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Pablo Picasso's painting "Guernica", regarded as an anti-war symbol, which hangs in Madrid's Reina Sofia museum. REUTERS