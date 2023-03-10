8 people killed in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall in Germany

HAMBURG - German police on Friday said eight people were killed, including the gunman, in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witnesses’ place of worship in the northern city of Hamburg on Thursday evening.

The Bild newspaper reported eight people were also wounded in the shooting.

Several of the wounded were seriously hurt, the Jehovah’s Witnesses said.

The police said they were searching for a motive.

The Spiegel magazine reported on Friday that the shooter was believed to be a former member of the community.

The man was aged between 30 and 40 and was not known to the authorities as an extremist, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

A spokesman for the Hamburg police could not confirm the details.

“Bad news from Hamburg,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on Twitter early on Friday, calling the attack “a brutal act of violence”.

He said his thoughts were with the victims, their families and the security forces, who he said “have been through a difficult deployment” since the shooting at around 9pm.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Twitter that the authorities were working urgently to investigate the crime.

“We assume that there is one perpetrator,” the police said late on Thursday. “Investigations into the motives behind the crime are continuing.”

Germany has some of the most stringent rules around gun control in Europe.

The interior minister said late last year the government planned to tighten gun laws after a suspected plot by a far-right group to violently overthrow the state.