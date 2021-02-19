German police probe letter-bomb attacks on food firms

Forensics officers carry out a probe at the corporate offices of German international discount supermarket chain Lidl on Feb 17, 2021.
BERLIN (AFP) - Investigators in Germany said on Friday (Feb 19) they were probing a possible link between three recent letter-bomb attacks on German food retail companies in recent days.

"We assume there is a connection," said state prosecutors in Heidelberg in a statement after a string of mysterious attacks on a supermarket chain, a drinks company and a baby food producer earlier this week.

Further attacks were "not likely" but "could not be ruled out entirely", they added.

Prosecutors announced on Thursday the launch of a 100-person special commission to investigate the attacks.

They also confirmed that an explosive had been identified and disarmed at a parcel distribution centre at Munich airport on Wednesday night.

The parcel, which was addressed to the Bavaria-based baby food company Hipp, was the third such attack in a matter of days.

On Wednesday, three people were taken to hospital when a letter bomb exploded at the German headquarters of discount supermarket Lidl.

Around 100 people were evacuated from the administrative building at the company's head offices in Neckarsulm, western Germany.

A similar explosion was also reported in nearby Eppelheim at the Wild drinks company, whose products include Capri-Sun brand.

According to national news agency DPA, Germany's food federation had also warned its members to remain vigilant when receiving post.

