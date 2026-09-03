Defence firms targeted in Germany arson attack

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Police securing the area on Sept 3, in Munich, Germany, after what is thought to be a politically motivated arson attack at the headquarters of defence technology firm Rohde & Schwarz.

MUNICH - German authorities said on Sept 3 that defence firm offices in Munich were targeted in an overnight arson attack and that two Bulgarian nationals were later arrested.

Police said a “political background” was suspected in the attack, in which firebombs were hurled outside a defence tech firm and near a drone maker, but without major damage or injuries.

The Bulgarian foreign ministry confirmed to AFP that two of its nationals had been placed in police custody “as part of an investigation into an attempted arson”.

The incident comes with Germany - a key NATO supporter of Ukraine in its fight against Russia - on high alert for Moscow-backed sabotage plots and “hybrid attacks”.

Bavaria state Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann drew a link between the latest incident, a suspected Russian “hybrid attack” on Leipzig airport in August involving an explosive-laden drone, and two attacks this week on power substations.

“As we have already seen in other parts of Germany in recent days, we now face an increased risk of attacks on our infrastructure, and quite clearly also in connection with defence companies in our country,” he told a press conference.

“All of this is happening in the context of an overall deterioration in the security situation and of international conflicts.”

A police spokesman in Munich told AFP that authorities were alerted overnight that objects may have been thrown from a car on a street that is home to defence companies.

Police found one firebomb alight and extinguished it, then rendered a second harmless, he said.

Local public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported that the devices were thrown into a construction site that forms part of the premises of Rohde & Schwarz, a tech firm that supplies the German and other militaries, and one started a fire near some containers.

‘Strengthen our resilience’

Rohde & Schwarz confirmed to AFP that incendiary devices were found close to its headquarters, adding their site was “not affected”.

Drone maker Helsing, which supplies the Ukrainian armed forces, has its headquarters opposite the site. The company declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Authorities arrested two Bulgarians, a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, at a Munich petrol station, the police spokesman said.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said investigations were ongoing.

“But we are always in a position to get to the bottom of these matters,” he told a press conference, adding that the Leipzig airport incident in August was proof of this.

“There is no such thing as 100 per cent security against attacks of this kind,” he said.

“Unfortunately, that is the reality, and that is why, as a society and also as states, we must strengthen our resilience.”

Germany this week formally accused Moscow of being behind the Leipzig incident, in which an explosive-laden drone was found near a Ukrainian cargo plane - further ratcheting up tensions between Moscow and Berlin.

Germany has accused Russia of recruiting “low-level agents”, usually people paid small sums and with little training, to carry out such acts.

Munich is a major centre for the defence tech industry, which is growing rapidly as Europe rearms. AFP