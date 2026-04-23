German Parliament speaker targeted in Signal app phishing attack: Report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Intelligence services have reportedly blamed Russia for the attack on parliamentary speaker Julia Kloeckner's Signal account.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

BERLIN - Germany’s parliamentary speaker has become the latest victim in a wave of phishing attacks targeting users of the Signal messaging app, which intelligence services have blamed on Russia, a report said on April 22.

Ms Julia Kloeckner, a senior politician from Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU party, saw her Signal account compromised by hackers, reported Der Spiegel news outlet, citing unidentified sources.

A spokesman for Ms Kloeckner would neither confirm nor deny the report when contacted by AFP, saying only that Parliament “generally does not provide information on security-critical infrastructure”.

Ms Kloeckner is a member of the CDU’s executive committee, whose members – including Mr Merz – communicate via a Signal chat group, Der Spiegel said.

The domestic intelligence service, the BfV, has briefed Mr Merz on the matter and an examination of his phone did not find any irregularities, it said.

Just this week, the spy agency issued a warning about the ongoing wave of phishing attacks to lawmakers.

“It must be assumed that a large number of Signal groups in the parliamentary sphere are currently being read by the attackers almost without being noticed,” the agency said, according to Spiegel.

Berlin, Kyiv’s biggest provider of military aid, has faced a flood of cyberattacks, as well as espionage and sabotage plots, allegedly directed from Moscow since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. AFP



