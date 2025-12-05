German Parliament backs controversial military service law amid Russian threat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius speaking about conscription modernisation at the Lower House of Parliament.

BERLIN – Germany’s Parliament approved a controversial new military service law on Dec 5 that aims to boost the number of troops and meet NATO targets as tensions with Russia spur calls for stronger defence capabilities across Europe.

The legislation, backed after months of heated debate , introduces a dual-track system: A more lucrative voluntary service is intended to attract young recruits, but if enlistment falls short, lawmakers can activate needs-based conscription.

This would require a separate vote by the Lower House of Parliament and could involve random selection if more are eligible than needed.

The defence ministry will report recruitment figures to Parliament every six months.

The Bill sets ambitious expansion goals for Germany’s armed forces, the Bundeswehr.

It aims to have 260,000 active soldiers – up from 183,000 currently – and at least 200,000 reservists by 2035.

In a move not seen since conscription was suspended in 2011, all men born after Jan 1, 2008, will undergo medical evaluation, phased in as capacity allows.

Both 18-year-old men and women will receive requests to declare willingness to serve, though only men must respond.