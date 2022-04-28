German parliament approves heavy weapons for Ukraine

BERLIN (AFP) - The German parliament on Thursday (April 28) voted in favour of providing Ukraine with heavy weapons, backing a shift in policy that came with the decision to send tanks to Kyiv earlier this week.

The Bundestag voted with a large majority for a motion put forward jointly by the three ruling coalition parties - the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and liberal FDP - and the opposition conservatives.

The document calls for the "acceleration of the delivery of effective, including heavy, weapons and complex systems by Germany".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak welcomed the vote, praising the "impressive unity" of the German parliament.

"This vote will go down in history as one of the last nails in the coffin of Putin's lobbying in Europe and as the return of German leadership," he wrote on Twitter.