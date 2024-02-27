German officials trying to confirm identity of alleged RAF militant in custody

BERLIN - Authorities said they were attempting to confirm that a person arrested in Berlin on Tuesday was Daniela Klette, a member of Germany's notorious Red Army Fraction (RAF) militant group, on the run for decades from armed robbery charges.

The arrest follows a nationwide broadcast two weeks ago of cold case show Aktenzeichen XY in which police appealed for information about three members of the group who are still at large.

"We are working on identifying the person," said an official familiar with the case. Local media reported that the person was Klette, now aged 65.

The charges on which the three - Klette, Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub - are sought relate to armed robberies and at least one attempted murder committed between 1999 and 2016, not the stream of political attacks committed by the group from the 1970s onwards. REUTERS