German model missing for 11 years named in Epstein files: Report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors.

Summarise

BERLIN - A German model missing for almost 11 years is named in the Epstein files, heightening her family’s fears about her fate, German news weekly Der Spiegel reported on June 10.

The woman, only identified as “Michele”, left her family home in September 2015 when she was 22 and has not been heard of since, the report said.

She had long been in contact with a model recruiter named Daniel Siad, who had links to the late convicted sex offender.

She had spent time in Dubai and other international locations, said Der Spiegel and public broadcaster ZDF.

Siad is under investigation in France, accused of aiding Epstein to traffic and abuse women. He denies the accusations.

Epstein died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors.

Der Spiegel said Siad’s name frequently comes up in the Epstein files, in emails in which he sent Epstein photos of women and their bodily measurements, praising their beauty.

Der Spiegel said Siad also sent Epstein pictures of Michele and later wrote that “you will love her”, although the magazine says there is no proof she ever met the millionaire.

Two former assistants of Jeffrey Epstein, contacted for comment by the magazine, said they had never seen Michele.

Der Spiegel and ZDF tried to speak with Siad but he and his lawyer did not respond to several requests.

The model’s mother is quoted as saying in the article that she fears the worst.

“I think she’s no longer alive,” she is quoted as saying.

“That something was done to her.” AFP