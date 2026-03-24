German minister says Trump's Iran talks announcement could mark turning point

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German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the day of a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, March 24 - Germany's foreign minister said on Tuesday that he believed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement about talks with Iran could mark a turning point in the nearly month-long conflict.

"Something is happening, and that's a good thing in this time when there have been more risks of escalation than possibilities of bringing this conflict under control," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told broadcaster MDR.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday that the U.S. and Iran had held "very good and productive" conversations about a "complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East". Iran has said no negotiations had taken place.

Wadephul said he believed Trump did hold serious talks with Iran because "otherwise he wouldn't have said it that way" and he would not have postponed his threatened attack on Iranian power plants.

"It's a fragile beginning, but it's a start nonetheless," said Wadephul.

"We should all strive to ensure that this progress flourishes and that there's a way to control this conflict." REUTERS