German military officer suspected of spying for Russia

BERLIN - German federal prosecutors said on Wednesday that a German national working for the military had been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, amid warnings of increased espionage activity by Moscow.

The captured suspect marks only the latest in a rash of cases of alleged spying for Russia in recent months as Germany has stepped up its support of Ukraine to become Kyiv’s second largest supplier of weapons to rebuff the Russian invasion.

“The accused is strongly suspected of working for a foreign intelligence service,” the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect had offered his services to “the Russian embassy in Berlin” among other Russian institutions.

The man, identified only as Thomas H. in line with German privacy rules, was remanded in custody on Wednesday following his arrest in the western city of Koblenz.

His apartment and workplace were searched, prosecutors said.

Thomas H. had worked for the army’s Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support Department.

According to its website, the department develops, tests, and sources armaments used by the military, ranging from complex IT systems of tanks and planes to personal combat gear used by soldiers.

“In May 2023, he approached the Russian general consulate in Bonn and the Russian embassy in Berlin and offered his cooperation,” prosecutors said.

“In the process, he passed on information he had obtained in the course of his professional activities for them to be passed on to a Russian intelligence service.”

‘Clandestine and aggressive’

The investigation against him was conducted in close coordination with military intelligence and the domestic security agency, the BfV.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann thanked those conducting the probe against the “German officer”, saying “vigilance remains the order of the day”.