German military imposes general filming ban to curb social media risks

BERLIN, March 6 - Germany's military has banned staff from filming and photography at all its sites since late February over concerns that sensitive information could be visible on social media, a defence ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The German military has increasingly been using social media to help meet its ambitious recruiting goals.

The new policy requires soldiers to seek explicit permission, versus the previous guidelines that generally allowed filming and videos.

The new policy doesn't mean personnel can no longer present themselves on social media or similar platforms, "we are quite proud of that," added the spokesperson.

Violations of the rule could be punished by disciplinary measures or even criminal charges, depending on the severity.

The Bild newspaper first reported on the reforms. REUTERS