German job seekers face reduction, loss of unemployment benefits under tougher new rules

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Under the reform, jobseekers who refuse reasonable employment that could end their need for state support can lose government payments for up to two months.

BERLIN - Germany’s conservative-led government agreed on Dec 17 to overhaul unemployment benefits so job seekers who break rules face tougher penalties, a hotly disputed reform that fuelled tensions in the ruling coalition.

The “citizens’ income” benefit was a key policy of the previous, centre left-led government but critics on the right argued it was too generous and did not do enough to encourage the unemployed into work.

After weeks of rancorous debate, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s coalition, led by his centre-right CDU party, signed off on abolishing the former benefit system and replacing it.

It was sensitive for the centre-left SPD as the party – the CDU’s junior coalition partners – had to do a U-turn on a major piece of legislation they had introduced, and it provoked protests from their youth wing.

The draft bill from the office of the SPD’s Labour Minister Baerbel Bas insisted, however, the changes would “rebalance the relationship between support and participation, between solidarity and personal responsibility”.

Mr Merz said the overhaul would ensure that “our welfare state remains viable for the future”.

Central to the reform is introducing tougher penalties to encourage job seekers back into work.

Those who refuse reasonable employment that could end their need for state support can lose government payments for up to two months.

Other violations, such as failing to submit job applications or dropping out of training courses, could see their monthly payments reduced by 30 percent for three months.

Repeatedly missing appointments at the job centre can result in a complete loss of benefits.

Germany’s unemployment rate has been ticking up as the economy struggles through a long downturn, with traditional manufacturers in particular shedding jobs as international competition intensifies.

Ms Bas said on Dec 17 that the goal of the reform was “to get people into permanent employment” but she also stressed that those who need help will still be able to “rely on the support of the state” in the future.

The changes still have to be voted through parliament.

Over five million people a month claimed “citizens’ income” in recent times, which is 563 euros ($853) for a single person. It costs the government about 50 billion euros a year. AFP