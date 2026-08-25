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German investigators find third drone, explosives after failed airport attack

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Earlier in August, an explosives-laden drone was discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft used for military supplies.

Earlier in August, an explosives-laden drone was discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft used for military supplies.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BERLIN – German investigators discovered a third drone and suspected explosives linked to an earlier attempted attack on the Leipzig/Halle Airport, broadcasters NDR and WDR and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Aug 25.

The drone was found on Aug 14, 10 days after the incident, to the west of the airport, where investigators also discovered about 50g of a substance they suspected to be the military explosive hexogen, the media reports said.

The office of the prosecutor-general did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Security sources cited in the reports suspect Russian intelligence involvement in the attempted attack, an accusation Moscow has denied.

On Aug 4, an explosives-laden drone was discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft used for military supplies. Investigators also suspect a second drone may have collided with a DHL cargo plane soon after the airport’s temporary shutdown.

The airport is a cargo and military logistics hub used by NATO and Ukraine’s Antonov Airlines for military supplies. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.