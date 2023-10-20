German interior minister calls for deportation of Hamas supporters

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Interior Minister and Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for the Hesse state election Nancy Faeser gestures as she attends a press conference at party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

BERLIN - Germany's interior minister said Hamas supporters should be deported from the country where possible, adding that authorities would keep a close eye on potential Islamist attackers.

"If we are able to deport Hamas supporters, we must do this," Nancy Faeser told reporters following talks with officials at the Federal Criminal Police Office.

"Our security authorities have currently placed an even stronger focus on the Islamist scene," Faeser added, pointing to a recent attack in Brussels as an indication of the threat relating to tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top