German health officials caution as coronavirus infections still above target

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - Germany's coronavirus infection rate remained well above the government's target, highlighting the risk of outbreaks such as the one that forced a large meat plant in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia to shut down last week.

The so-called reproduction factor edged lower to 2.76 on Monday (June 22) following three straight increases, according to the latest estimate from the Robert Koch Institute, or RKI. The government is trying to keep the figure below 1.0 to prevent a second wave of infections.

"We must continue to be vigilant, the virus is still in our country," Dr Lothar Wieler, head of the RKI, told a news conference on Tuesday. "If we give it the chance to spread, it will take that chance - we can see that in the current development of outbreaks."

A total of 1,553 workers have so far tested positive at the Toennies meat factory near the city of Guetersloh. Mr Sven-Georg Adenauer, the district administrator, said the authorities are preparing to introduce further measures to control the disease after it spread to the families of some Toennies employees.

"We've always said we'd need to take action if the numbers continued to rise, and we'll now do that in a moderate and meaningful way," Mr Adenauer said in an interview with ARD television on Tuesday. "This doesn't mean that we're talking about a second lockdown in the area, but the fact is that we already find ourselves in a kind of lockdown."

Meat companies have been able to circumvent stricter rules on working conditions by using subcontractors, Labour Minister Hubertus Heil told ARD on Monday. Mr Heil said he would like new legislation due to take effect in January 2021 to be brought forward, but that the government needs to make sure it's legally watertight.

There were 496 new infections in Germany in the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 191,768, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Fatalities increased by 4 to 8,899.

The RKI also provides a seven-day R-value, which compensates for fluctuations. That value was 1.83 on Monday, down from 2.03 the previous day. Since case numbers in Germany are generally low, local outbreaks have a relatively strong influence on the infection rate, according to the RKI.