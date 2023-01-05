German government faces new calls to send modern tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN - France’s decision to send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine prompted renewed calls from within German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition for Berlin to send more modern fighting vehicles to help in the war against Russia.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of the parliamentary defence committee and a member of Mr Scholz’s junior coalition partner Free Democrats (FDP), called for Berlin to send Marder infantry fighting vehicles and train Ukrainians to use them.

Sara Nanni, the security policy spokesperson from the Greens party, another coalition partner, said Germany should send Marders and Leopard tanks.

Mr Scholz’s government ramped up defence spending and sent aid and weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded last February.

But it has sometimes hesitated to send powerful weapons for fear of risking direct conflict with Moscow.

Mr Scholz has also made it clear that he does not want to go it alone by sending heavy weapons to Ukraine and that he would coordinate deliveries with other members of the Nato alliance.

“The other partner countries are once again leading the way. Now we can finally get started in the spirit of Franco-German friendship, right? @Chancellor?“ Ms Strack-Zimmermann tweeted. “The ball is now in (Berlin’s court).”

Asked about that prospect during a visit to Oslo, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany would adjust its weapons deliveries based on the needs on the battlefield.

“We should definitely get moving now to relocate the Marder infantry fighting vehicle to Ukraine and to start training for it immediately,” Ms Strack-Zimmermann told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Saskia Esken, the leader of Mr Scholz’s Social Democrats, said Germany would continue to supply Ukraine with weapons.

“The Chancellor is in close talks with special partners and friends and that will continue to be the case. And then we will make the appropriate decisions,” Ms Esken told the RTL/ntv television channel.

A government spokesperson and the defence ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked France for the AMX-10 RC vehicles, saying other allies should take that as a signal and that “there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks”. REUTERS